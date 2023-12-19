NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 822.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,634 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 0.9 %

NKE stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.25. 1,536,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,375,332. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC lowered their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.77.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

