NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 101.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $121.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $184.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.41.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC dropped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.77.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

