NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,659 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 2.5% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 822.9% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 24,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,449 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 135,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 89,714 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 101.3% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.77. 2,007,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,378,718. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $186.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.77.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

