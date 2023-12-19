Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,873 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 3.3% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 30.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 17,135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 10,560 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Union Pacific by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $241.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.86. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $245.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

