Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $58.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,390 shares of company stock worth $17,647,573. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $81.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $82.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

