Northside Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,494 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 14.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 445,890 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,851,000 after purchasing an additional 58,652 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 5.9% during the third quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

