Northside Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,749 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 16.9% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northside Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $73,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $983,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 55,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $117.58 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.48 and its 200-day moving average is $111.72.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.