Northstar Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.37. 655,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,624,211. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

