Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after buying an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after buying an additional 163,932 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,454,000 after buying an additional 117,764 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.70. 675,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,454. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.95 and its 200-day moving average is $141.36. The company has a market cap of $104.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $149.95.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

