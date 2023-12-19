Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $957,000 Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Toll Brothers by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 2.3 %

Toll Brothers stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.67. 267,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $105.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.02.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TOL. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.46.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

