Northstar Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,078 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,879. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 1.7 %

Adobe stock traded up $10.13 on Tuesday, hitting $609.26. 1,071,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $277.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $581.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.