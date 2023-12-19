Northstar Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,133,853,000 after purchasing an additional 468,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,695,521,000 after purchasing an additional 309,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,443,709,000 after purchasing an additional 788,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,242. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of AVGO stock traded down $5.96 on Tuesday, reaching $1,141.04. 1,095,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,426. The stock has a market cap of $470.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $932.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $884.75. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $540.91 and a 1-year high of $1,151.82.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 55.86%.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
