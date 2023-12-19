Northstar Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.07 on Tuesday, hitting $278.04. The stock had a trading volume of 367,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,204. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.35. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.49 and a 52-week high of $278.36. The stock has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

