Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Hits New 52-Week High at $135.33

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $135.33 and last traded at $134.99, with a volume of 9728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.15.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Nova from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Nova Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.32.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $128.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. Nova had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 25.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nova by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 959,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,837,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nova by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 317,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,658,000 after acquiring an additional 52,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nova by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after acquiring an additional 45,380 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nova by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nova by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,739,000 after acquiring an additional 25,215 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

