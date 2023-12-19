Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Acquired by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,373,000 after buying an additional 679,218 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,367,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,924,000 after buying an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,113,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after buying an additional 122,525 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 953,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after buying an additional 64,488 shares during the period.

NUSC stock opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

