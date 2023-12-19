Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.2% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Oracle by 94,707.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,793,146,000 after buying an additional 6,863,334 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after buying an additional 3,664,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group cut their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $105.85 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $290.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

