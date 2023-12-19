Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,355 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 13,001 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Oracle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,279,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $105.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $79.43 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.54. The company has a market cap of $288.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

