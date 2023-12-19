Oxler Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 15,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 140,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 96,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,582,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,193,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The stock has a market cap of $105.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.