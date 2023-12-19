Oxler Private Wealth LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of IJS stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.56. 151,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,324. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $106.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.72 and its 200 day moving average is $92.71.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
