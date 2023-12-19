Oxler Private Wealth LLC Has $265,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VXUS stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.97. 689,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,606. The company has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.25. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

