Oxler Private Wealth LLC Has $686,000 Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,066,000 after acquiring an additional 269,599 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 511.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 196,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 164,585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after buying an additional 124,026 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 408.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 105,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 85,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 395.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 102,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 81,747 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.32. 82,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,252. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1202 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

