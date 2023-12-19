Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.01. 653,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,780. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $86.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average of $63.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

