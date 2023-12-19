Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.2 %

AEP stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.91. 676,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,478. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $98.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.10.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.