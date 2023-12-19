Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.27. 1,428,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,435. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

