Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after buying an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13,609.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after buying an additional 2,808,897 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.93. 1,200,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,491,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $147.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $166.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.96.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.