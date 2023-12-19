Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NEE traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,842,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,187,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $86.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $126.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

