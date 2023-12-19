Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases 246 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,470,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $413.61. 454,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $394.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a one year low of $302.17 and a one year high of $434.21.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.