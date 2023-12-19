Park Edge Advisors LLC Acquires 145 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BABA opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $70.08 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.34. The firm has a market cap of $187.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

