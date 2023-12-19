Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) is Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up 2.6% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.86.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $453.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.20. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $281.19 and a 12-month high of $458.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

