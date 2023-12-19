Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,794 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Paychex by 29.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after buying an additional 4,253,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Paychex by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after buying an additional 2,528,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,283,000 after buying an additional 328,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,619,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,507,000 after buying an additional 297,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Paychex by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after buying an additional 6,087,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $127.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.30 and its 200 day moving average is $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PAYX

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.