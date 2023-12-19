Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.090-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.09-0.14 EPS.

PEB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.26%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $214,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 13,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $214,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $261,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $359,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 76.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 79.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

