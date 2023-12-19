Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys 371 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $435.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $407.40 and a 200-day moving average of $406.36. The company has a market capitalization of $348.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $344.34 and a 52 week high of $436.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

