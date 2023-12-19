Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys 3,820 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8,127.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $88.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average is $77.23. The company has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

