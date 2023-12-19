Perkins Coie Trust Co Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

NYSE:MDT opened at $83.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.84. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.90%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

