Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $13.44, but opened at $12.98. Permian Resources shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 4,993,721 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $313,030,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,924,034.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $5,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,594,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,384,484.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $313,030,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,359,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,924,034.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PR shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Permian Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 4.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $758.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.55 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

