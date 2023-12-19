Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,772.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $274.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.35. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.49 and a 1-year high of $278.00.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.