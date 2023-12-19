Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.92.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,866 shares of company stock worth $1,457,085 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie began coverage on Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

