Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PXD. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $256.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $257.48.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $228.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.05. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

