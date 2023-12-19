Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,312 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wit LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $236.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $187.38 and a 1 year high of $236.94. The company has a market capitalization of $334.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.63.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

