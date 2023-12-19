Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 392 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

DVY opened at $117.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.72. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.