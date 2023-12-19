Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 97,317 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.0 %

AMAT stock opened at $160.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $164.21.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

