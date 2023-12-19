Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $9.50 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

TJX opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.