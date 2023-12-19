Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,057 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.0% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $26,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy by 149.2% during the third quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 41,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 10.5% during the third quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $125.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.