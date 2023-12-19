Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 169.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,504 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $13,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Up 0.6 %

RTX opened at $81.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.73. The company has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

Read Our Latest Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.