Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.7% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VEA opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

