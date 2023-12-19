Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 10,400 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.3% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.5 %

AVGO opened at $1,147.00 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $540.91 and a one year high of $1,151.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $932.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $884.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,242 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

