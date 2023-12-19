Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 31,223 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,223 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 470,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,848,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Shares of TSM opened at $103.10 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $72.84 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.09 and its 200-day moving average is $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $534.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

