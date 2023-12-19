Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,747 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 244.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,474,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

