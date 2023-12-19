Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.04

Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.04 and last traded at $95.46, with a volume of 50942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.57.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.39%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWL. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,698,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Powell Industries by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 139,697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Powell Industries by 1,377.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 129,219 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,697,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,043,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
