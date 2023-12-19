PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PWSC has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.45.

PowerSchool stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -207.73 and a beta of 1.02. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.32 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. Research analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PowerSchool news, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $56,071.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 374,257 shares in the company, valued at $8,140,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 19,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $431,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,248,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $56,071.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 374,257 shares in the company, valued at $8,140,089.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,970 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,101,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,914,000 after buying an additional 580,969 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,314,000 after buying an additional 1,468,997 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 30,089 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

